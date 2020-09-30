On September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Sacks; loving mother of the late Amy Sacks, Howard (Vesna) and Andrew (Brooke) Sacks; adored Mom Mom of Alex, Gus (Lindsey), Marisa (Brooke), Anna and Ezra; cherished great grandmother of Mason; devoted sister of Felice (Ralph) Kahn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Services on Thursday, October 1st at JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS FUNERAL HOME will be limited to immediate family members only but other relatives and friends are invited to attend the ceremony and Interment at Montefiore Cemetery, Pennsylvania Lodge Section "C" Lot #63 Grave #2, 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, PA at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to the Amy Sacks Memorial Scholarship Fund of Haverford College or to The Tri-State Lupus Foundation. www.levinefuneral.com