1/1
DOROTHY (nee SCHLESINGER) SACKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Sacks; loving mother of the late Amy Sacks, Howard (Vesna) and Andrew (Brooke) Sacks; adored Mom Mom of Alex, Gus (Lindsey), Marisa (Brooke), Anna and Ezra; cherished great grandmother of Mason; devoted sister of Felice (Ralph) Kahn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Services on Thursday, October 1st at JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS FUNERAL HOME will be limited to immediate family members only but other relatives and friends are invited to attend the ceremony and Interment at Montefiore Cemetery, Pennsylvania Lodge Section "C" Lot #63 Grave #2, 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, PA at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to the Amy Sacks Memorial Scholarship Fund of Haverford College or to The Tri-State Lupus Foundation. www.levinefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Interment
11:30 AM
Montefiore Cemetery, Pennsylvania Lodge Section "C" Lot #63 Grave #2
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved