|
|
STICCO
DOROTHY (nee Hall)
Dec. 18, 2019 age 88. Beloved wife of the late Thomas N. Sticco. Devoted mother of Nicholas F. (Barbara), Thomas N. (Patricia) and Steven J. (Janice) Sticco. Sister of Virginia Whiting and Sister-in-law of Mary Sticco, Theresa Segin and the late Carmela Caughie. Cherished grandmom to Philip, Angela, Teresa, Stephen, Alyssa, Alexandra, Anthony, Nicholas and Arianna Sticco and Erin Trathen. Dot is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Saturday, 9 to 11 A.M. St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St. followed by Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104 in Dot's memory would be appreciated by the family. VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019