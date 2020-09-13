1/
DOROTHY W. (FARREN) REDAMER
Of King of Prussia, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Devon Senior Living, where she had been a resident. Born in Philadelphia, Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Raymond T. Redamer and the cherished sister of the late Carol Crompton and Phyliss Iacampo. She also leaves behind her 2 nieces, 2 nephews and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews, as well as her sister-in-law, Lorraine Redamer.Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Monday, September 14, 10:30 A.M. at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406, followed by her interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. The family would appreciate Mass Cards or donations to Mother of Divine Providence Church. Arr. by THE BERNARD S. GUTKOWSKI F.H., Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., PA, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mother of Divine Providence Church
Funeral services provided by
Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405
