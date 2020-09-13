Of King of Prussia, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Devon Senior Living, where she had been a resident. Born in Philadelphia, Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Raymond T. Redamer and the cherished sister of the late Carol Crompton and Phyliss Iacampo. She also leaves behind her 2 nieces, 2 nephews and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews, as well as her sister-in-law, Lorraine Redamer.Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Monday, September 14, 10:30 A.M. at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406, followed by her interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. The family would appreciate Mass Cards or donations to Mother of Divine Providence Church. Arr. by THE BERNARD S. GUTKOWSKI F.H., Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., PA, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com