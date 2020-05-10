MINER
DOUGLAS C., JR.
Age 87, Korean War veteran and resident of Springfield and formerly Drexel Hill, died peacefully May 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann "Mimi" (nee Moroney Davis) Miner, father of Susan (Pat) Smith, Jim (Tracy) Miner, Peter (Christine) Miner, Patty (Rich) Eller and John (Mary Pat) Miner. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Pete and sister Ann Jones. Due to the current health crisis Services and Interment will be private.RUFFENACH F.H.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.