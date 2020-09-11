1/1
DOUGLAS WILLIAM "DOUG" BOLLARD
1942 - 2020
Age 78, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday September, 8, 2020. Douglas was born the son of the late George Victor Bollard and the late Margaret Christine Adams Bollard on July 17, 1942. He was a native of Bucks County, Pennsylvania before moving to Tiger, Georgia. He was an avid knife collector and enjoyed going to the shooting range. He was forever telling jokes. He was a proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a passion for the trucking industry, starting as a diesel mechanic in 1960 and ultimately retiring from Waste Management in 2013.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George "Gill" Bollard and Glenn H. Bollard. His survivors include his life partner of thirty years, Mary Bailey; his son, Paul Bollard, of Holly Hill, Fl; his daughter, Sheryl Horn, of Tiger, GA; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.Due to the global pandemic we are currently facing, the family will hold a private celebration of his life service. BECK FUNERAL HOME, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available atwww.beckfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home
898 Highway 441 South
Clayton, GA 30525
(706) 782-9599
September 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Beck Funeral Home
