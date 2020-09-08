Dr. Bernard Joseph AMSTER

September 6, 2020
(born in Tel Aviv on April 26th 1937) of Yardley Pennsylvania and Jupiter Florida. Perfect mate, life partner, protector and "everything" to Rhoda (nee Moses); proud, supportive, courageous father to Bonnie (Vincent), Melanie (Craig), and Shari (Thomas); adoring, doting, loving, Poppop to Jordyn (Sam), Sydney, Max, Matheson, and Sima. Bernie was an accomplished orthopedic surgeon, chief, teacher, mentor, family man, pilot, captain, expert whistler, crab-picker, model-builder, RC-flyer, neighbor, friend, husband, father, and grandfather. And so much more. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday September 8, 10:30 A.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Trevose). The family requests that contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com