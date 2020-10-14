Passed away on Oct. 9, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Dr. George H. Crozier. Loving mother of Dr. Georgia Crozier (Dr. John Fitzgerald). Dearest Nanna of Dr. Catena Crozier-Fitzgerald (Dr. Christopher Brightbill) Francesca Crozier-Fitzgerald (Andrea Coiro) and Giovanna Crozier-Fitzgerald. After emigrating from Sicily at the age of 8, she later attended the Pennsylvania College of Optometry on a scholarship. In her graduating class in 1943, she was one of only a few women. Dr Gilda Coppola Crozier built her private practice in South Philadelphia, authored numerous articles and lab manuals, served on national committees, and taught ocular anatomy for almost 50 years. Her innovative spirit and kind, gentle nature will be remembered by countless students. Relatives and friends are invited to call October 19,2020 from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler PA 19002. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Int Resurrection Cem. Contributions in her memory can be made to The Crozier Scholarship at Salus University (salus.edu
) or St Anthony of Padua Church, (saintanthonyparish.org
). GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME