81, of Swarthmore, retired Crozer neurologist, avid cyclist and wine Enthusiast, passed away Oct. 9, 2020, at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland. A devoted husband and father, Dr. Green was a retired neurologist who enriched the lives of both friends and family. Born in Atlantic City, N.J., on Oct. 23, 1938, Dr. Green was the son of Martin and Lillian Green. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1956, Dickinson College in 1960 and Jefferson Medical College in 1964. Following an internship and a residency in neurology at Jefferson, he served in the military at the Chelsea Naval Hospital, Chelsea, MA during the Vietnam war. In 1971 he accepted a position at Crozer Chester Medical Center, charged with developing its division of neurology. He was chief of neurology at Crozer for the next 32 years until his retirement in 2003. During his career, he founded Crozer's School of Clinical Neurophysiology for the training of EEG technicians. He continued as medical director of the school after retirement until his death. Dr. Green married Ann Green in 1970 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Dr. Green had many interests and pursued them all with great enthusiasm. He was an avid tennis player. When his knees no longer cooperated on the tennis court, he became a cyclist, pedaling long distances locally and in Europe. He was a senior advisor for the Delaware Valley Bicycle Club. He loved travel (especially to France), food and wine, often being consulted by others on wine selections. He was an enthusiastic fan of Philadelphia sports teams, sharing that interest with his son, Jonathan Rapkin of St. Louis, MO, via daily e-mails. In addition to Jonathan, he is survived by his wife, Ann, and his brother, Harvey Green of Middlebury, VT. He was predeceased by another son, Louis Green of Claymont, Del., who passed away in 2019. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held Oct. 12 in New Jersey. Arrangements were made by REZEM FUNERAL HOME, East Brunswick, N.J. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 379201, Boone, IA 50037-0900, www.jdrf.org
.