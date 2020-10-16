1/
DR. RICHARD M., PhD. KOPCHIK
Of Southampton, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Husband of Joan L. (nee Sabo) Kopchik, father of Ann L. and David P. (Christine Preston) Kopchik, brother of Eileen Kopchik (Warren Fugate), grandfather of Giovanna L. Kopchik. A Requiem of the Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Anne's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976. Int. Washington Crossing National Cem. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Parkinson Council, Suite# 480, 555 E. City Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 and to St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976 www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 16, 2020.
