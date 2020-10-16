1/1
Dr. Robert G. III Peck
Long-time English teacher at The Haverford School, died peacefully on August 22, 2020 at Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square. Bob graduated from Yale in 1956, and began his teaching career at Princeton University. He then moved on to Union College and finally The Haverford School. An avid reader of literature, poetry and history, Bob served as Secretary of the Shakespeare Society of Philadelphia. He coached tennis and squash at Haverford, and was a member of The Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr where he taught bible study classes. Bob is survived by his wife Leila, daughter Elizabeth (Joe), sons Richard (Margaret), Andrew (Jen) and Matthew (Blythe), brother William (Janet), grandson Alden (Heather). Funeral Services will be held at The Church of The Redeemer, TBD. ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 16, 2020.
