MOECKEL





79, of Radnor and formerly of Langhorne, PA passed away July 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Sharon (Turner) and loving father of the late Kenneth. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughters: Nancy Daiutolo (Scott), Jennifer Moeckel, and Susanne Moeckel (Jerry Brown). He is also survived by his dear grand-children, Sarah, Emily, Jane, and Jacob, his brother William Moeckel (Juliet) and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services and Interment will be private.