CRAWFORD





Beloved sister, aunt and great-aunt passed away peacefully, after a long illness, in Atlanta, Georgia on April 3, 2020. She was 72 and a resident of Johns Creek, Georgia.Dudley was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the second daughter of Marie B. Washington and John R. Crawford, step-daughter of Lesley B. Crawford, grand-daughter of Katherine A and George L. Washington and great niece of Marie Ames and Admiral Richard E. Byrd.Dudley attended The Agnes Irwin School and The Booth School in Pennsylvania and graduated from The House In The Pines in Norton Massachusetts in 1966. Following graduation she attended Chateau Beau Cedre in Lausanne, Switzerland. Traveling was one of her major passions and she was able to spend another year abroad visiting, Africa, Greece, Italy, Palestine-Israel. She loved Ocean Cruises and was able to go on several with her late sister, Fenton.She later returned to Pennsylvania and worked as a Manager for Rite Aid, Lady Bug Clothing Store, and Blockbuster Video. Dudley loved watching movies, and Blockbuster was a dream job come true. She always liked working on holidays which constantly earned her the Employee of the Year Award.She is pre-deceased by her sister Fenton C Barnes, and long-time partner Bill Didio.She is survived by five sisters, Ames, Patricia, Beverley, Topsy and Effie, her brother- in- law Geoffrey W. Barnes and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dudley had many endearing and wonderful qualities. At the top of the list was her open and generous heart. This was closely followed by her irreverent sense of humor and "joie de vivre". She touched many lives and was always available to help others. Her love of animals was shown many times, but most recently in adopting her precious dog, Hayward. Donations in Dudley's memory may be sent to Atlanta Humane Society, P.O. Box 746181 Atlanta Georgia. 30374A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.