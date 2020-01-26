Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
E. FRED BRECHER

E. FRED BRECHER Notice
BRECHER
E. FRED
On January 24, 2020, of Ardmore, PA. Beloved husband of Jeanette Sparks, loving father of Leslie (Gary) Freeman, Deanne Brecher, Neil (Emily) Brecher, Andrew (Dara) Brecher and the late David Brecher and devoted grandfather of Hannah, Noah, Vivienne, Jeremy, Amanda and Cate. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday 1:30 P.M. Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Road, Frazer, PA. Following Services the family will be returning to the residence of Andrew and Dara Brecher until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday Shiva will continue at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Franklin Institute/Education Fund. www.fi.edu/support

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020
