E. GERALD BLOCK C.P.A.
July 26, 2020, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Husband of Eliana Block. Father of Jodi (Steven) Paisner, Jaclyn (Sharon) Block Savitz, Linda Gillet and the late Daniel Wodarczyk Block. Grandfather of David (Nora Landells) Paisner, Sarah Paisner and Cara Savitz. Brother of the late Lenore Block. Son of the late Jack S. Block, C.P.A. and the late Idella N. Block.
Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday
beginning 2:00 P.M. at Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. Beth Tikvah), Pennsauken, NJ. The service will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook Page.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. Beth Tikvah)
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
