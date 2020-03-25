|
|
SMITH
E. JANE (nee Dare)
Age 97 of Audubon, PA formerly of Devon, PA, passed on March 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Merle Smith. Loving mother of Jane Grauer and Pamela Diamond; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Interment and Services will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jane to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org/donate
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 25, 2020