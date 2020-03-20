|
ACKLEY
E. MICHAEL
Age 86, of Mannington Twp. NJ, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home. Mike was born Wildwood, NJ, and was a graduate of Penn State Univ., with a Master's Degree in Physics. He served his country in the US Army. He was president and owner of Ackley Machine Corp. in Moorestown NJ.
He is survived by his wife, M. Faith Ackley; a son, Joseph; 3 grandchildren and a brother, James B. Ackley. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by ASHCRAFT FUNERAL HOMES
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 20, 2020