Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for E. DEUTSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. THOMAS DEUTSCH DEUTSCH M.D. Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. THOMAS DEUTSCH DEUTSCH M.D. Jr. Notice
DEUTSCH
E. THOMAS DEUTSCH JR., M.D.


Age 83, of Avondale, PA, on February 3, 2020. Beloved father of Barbara Deutsch, E. Thomas Deutsch III, Sherry Deutsch (Brian) Ramsay and stepfather of Andrea (Rick) Pettine, David (Elaine) Glass. Loving brother of Audry (Don) Brotherson and George (Mary Fran) Deutsch. Also survived by twelve grand-children and former spouse Aileen Glass. Predeceased by his wife Patricia Dickey Deutsch, and parents Edward T. Deutsch Sr., Susan Gulash Deutsch, and stepmother Florence Goodill Deutsch, and sister Doris Deutsch. Respected family physician to thousands of families in Chester County. Long and loyal friend to many. Relatives, friends, and colleagues are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday February 9, at 2 P.M. with family greeting guests at 1 P.M. and a reception immediately following the service at Hartefeld National Golf Club, 1 Hartefeld Drive, Avondale, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , , and Smile Train.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -