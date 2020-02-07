|
E. THOMAS DEUTSCH JR., M.D.
Age 83, of Avondale, PA, on February 3, 2020. Beloved father of Barbara Deutsch, E. Thomas Deutsch III, Sherry Deutsch (Brian) Ramsay and stepfather of Andrea (Rick) Pettine, David (Elaine) Glass. Loving brother of Audry (Don) Brotherson and George (Mary Fran) Deutsch. Also survived by twelve grand-children and former spouse Aileen Glass. Predeceased by his wife Patricia Dickey Deutsch, and parents Edward T. Deutsch Sr., Susan Gulash Deutsch, and stepmother Florence Goodill Deutsch, and sister Doris Deutsch. Respected family physician to thousands of families in Chester County. Long and loyal friend to many. Relatives, friends, and colleagues are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday February 9, at 2 P.M. with family greeting guests at 1 P.M. and a reception immediately following the service at Hartefeld National Golf Club, 1 Hartefeld Drive, Avondale, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , , and Smile Train.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020