Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
E. THOMAS "WALLY" KAVANAGH

E. THOMAS "WALLY" KAVANAGH Notice
KAVANAGH
E. THOMAS "WALLY"


Dec. 16. 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Suwald); devoted father of Tom Jr. (Debbie), Bill Sr. (Michele) and John; loving Pop of Rachael Ann and Bill Jr.; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 7 to 9 P.M. THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again on Saturday morning 8 to 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name can be made to above named church.
Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019
