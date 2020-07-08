1/
EAMON F. McCAFFERY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EAMON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCAFFERY
EAMON F.
July 6, 2020, beloved husband of Debra (nee Rubenstein), father of Michael and Kevin McCaffery and one grandson Johnathan St. Clair. Son of Joseph Sr. and Patricia McCaffery and the late Brigid McCaffery; brother of Desmond, Patricia McNamee, Joseph Jr., Maureen Benincasa, Michael, Eddie, Stacey, John, Dawn, Ellie and the late Patrick Cummiskey; and dear friend of Karen Scanlon. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila. PA. Interment Resurrection Cem.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
09:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved