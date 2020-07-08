McCAFFERYJuly 6, 2020, beloved husband of Debra (nee Rubenstein), father of Michael and Kevin McCaffery and one grandson Johnathan St. Clair. Son of Joseph Sr. and Patricia McCaffery and the late Brigid McCaffery; brother of Desmond, Patricia McNamee, Joseph Jr., Maureen Benincasa, Michael, Eddie, Stacey, John, Dawn, Ellie and the late Patrick Cummiskey; and dear friend of Karen Scanlon. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila. PA. Interment Resurrection Cem.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

