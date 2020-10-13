1/
EARL and Mary Lou WATKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EARL and MARY LOU (nee LACHALL) Age 85, on October 3, 2020, of SW Phila. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Lachall) age 82 who died four days later on October 7, 2020. Beloved parents of Daniel (Kathleen), Jackie O'Mara and the late Brent and Glenn. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Earl is also survived by his brother John Barcello and Mary Lou is survived by her sister Patricia McCunny. Relatives and friends are invited to their visitation on Friday October 16th from 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. St. Irenaeus Church, 72nd and Grovers Ave. Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arr. KING

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved