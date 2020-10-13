EARL and MARY LOU (nee LACHALL) Age 85, on October 3, 2020, of SW Phila. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Lachall) age 82 who died four days later on October 7, 2020. Beloved parents of Daniel (Kathleen), Jackie O'Mara and the late Brent and Glenn. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Earl is also survived by his brother John Barcello and Mary Lou is survived by her sister Patricia McCunny. Relatives and friends are invited to their visitation on Friday October 16th from 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. St. Irenaeus Church, 72nd and Grovers Ave. Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arr. KING



