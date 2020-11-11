Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 80, on November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Wong); devoted father of Denise, Karen (Robert) Howard, Eileen (Robert) Blattner, Mary (Matthew) Lucas, Kevin (Danielle) and Stephen; also survived by 9 grandchildren. Mr. Britt was a graduate of St. Joseph's Prep., St. Joseph's College and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, Nov. 14th, 10:30 A.M. St. Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA with Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon. Interment Calvary Cem., Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions to St. Joseph's Preparatory School, 1733 W. Girard Ave., Phila., PA 19130. O'NEILL-BOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 215-739-6655.



