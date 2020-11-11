1/
Earl T. Britt
Age 80, on November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Wong); devoted father of Denise, Karen (Robert) Howard, Eileen (Robert) Blattner, Mary (Matthew) Lucas, Kevin (Danielle) and Stephen; also survived by 9 grandchildren. Mr. Britt was a graduate of St. Joseph's Prep., St. Joseph's College and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, Nov. 14th, 10:30 A.M. St. Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA with Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon. Interment Calvary Cem., Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions to St. Joseph's Preparatory School, 1733 W. Girard Ave., Phila., PA 19130. O'NEILL-BOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 215-739-6655.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
10:30 AM
St. Helena Church,
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Helena Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill-Boyle Funeral Home Inc
B-Lehigh Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 739-6655
