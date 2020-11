Or Copy this URL to Share

85, of Tampa, FL, died October 23, 2020. Formerly of Philadelphia, he graduated from Bartram High School where he played varsity football and basketball. He worked for the City of Philadelphia for 32 years and retired as the city's Traffic Coordinating Engineer. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, M. Joanne Mostertz Moore, and three daughters: Karen Moore Hartsfield (Eric), Jennifer Moore Collins, and Jessica Lee Moore.



