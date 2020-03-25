|
|
MOFFETT
ED
Age 79, passed away on Sat. March 14, 2020. Born in Phila. to Ed and Sara Moffett, he was the devoted husband of Dorothy (nee Hansell), father of Lori Moffett and grandfather to Brianna Rouse. He was the brother of Rosemary Moffett and James Moffett. He was a fireman for the City of Philadel-phia for 32 years, Engine 40, ladder 4. Funeral services were private. Donations in Ed's name can be made to MANNA, 420 N. 20th St., Phila., PA 19130.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 25, 2020