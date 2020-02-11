|
DOYLE
EDGAR E.
81, of Cary, NC, formerly of Philadelphia, PA area passed away on January 29, 2020. Survived by children Lisa Edwards (Mark) and Frances Doyle; grandsons Will, Daniel, and Timothy Edwards and Patrick Doyle; sister Helen Maurer (John); brother Francis Doyle. Predeceased by infant daughter and sisters. Past husband of Kathleen Bloom and Barbara Michalski. Past employment with SPS Technologies and City of Philadelphia. As for 81 years of life, I have seen the good, the bad, and sometimes the ugly. But above all, I was glad to have the experience of life. Anyone wishing to pee on my grave, I will be resting at Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge, PA. Visit me sometime.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020