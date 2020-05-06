GOLDENBERG
EDGAR RIVKIND
May 3, 2020 of Phila. Husband of the late Carolyn Joan (nee Kominers); Father of Marcy Goldenberg Kardon (Richard), Mindy Goldenberg Valenci (Richard), Diane Goldenberg Silverstein (Leon) and Lauren Goldenberg (Evan Klippel); brother of Ellen Pollack and the late Carl Goldenberg; also survived by 8 grandchildren and their spouses and 2 great grandchildren. Private military graveside services in Charleston, SC, Thurs., May 7th, at 5 P.M. which family and friends may join via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83383211106?pwd=Zm1ENEpQSHhtQURncEU2aTJYTHpEQT09
Meeting ID: 833 8321 1106
Password: 211292
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phila. for the benefit of the Ed Goldenberg Park in Ramat Hashikma, Israel, 2100 Arch St., Phila. PA 19103 or to a charity of donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.