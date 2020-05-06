EDGAR RIVKIND GOLDENBERG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDGAR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOLDENBERG
EDGAR RIVKIND
May 3, 2020 of Phila. Husband of the late Carolyn Joan (nee Kominers); Father of Marcy Goldenberg Kardon (Richard), Mindy Goldenberg Valenci (Richard), Diane Goldenberg Silverstein (Leon) and Lauren Goldenberg (Evan Klippel); brother of Ellen Pollack and the late Carl Goldenberg; also survived by 8 grandchildren and their spouses and 2 great grandchildren. Private military graveside services in Charleston, SC, Thurs., May 7th, at 5 P.M. which family and friends may join via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83383211106?pwd=Zm1ENEpQSHhtQURncEU2aTJYTHpEQT09
Meeting ID: 833 8321 1106
Password: 211292
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phila. for the benefit of the Ed Goldenberg Park in Ramat Hashikma, Israel, 2100 Arch St., Phila. PA 19103 or to a charity of donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved