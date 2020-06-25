EDITH DOREEN KEARNEY
1925 - 2020
KEARNEY
EDITH DOREEN


June 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Susan E. Kearney and Christine A. Kearney, grandmother of Diane Lipik (Dustin), Amanda English (Rory), and Arielle Goft, great-grandmother of Elliott David English and mother-in-law of Nancy Kearney and Margaret Klein. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Francis J. Kearney and son David F. Kearney. Also survived by brothers Percy Govier (Honor), Arthur Govier (Judith), and sisters Christine Dart, and June Sansom (Gerald), 11 nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to St. Katherine of Siena Church 9700 Frankford Ave. Phila. Pa 19114 for her viewing Saturday, 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. John's Hospice or the Mercy Hospice would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.
June 24, 2020
I was so honored to meet your mom and considered her a friend. Enjoyed our time together.
In time may your find memories comfort you.
Sending prayers to you Susan, Chris and Margaret.
Laura Murray
Friend
