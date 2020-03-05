|
KUTCHER
EDITH L. (nee Kornberg)
on March 4, 2020. Age 103 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Edward; Loving mother of Dr. Mark (and the late Brenda) Kutcher, Judye (Edward) Gourley and Richard (Marcy) Kutcher; Dear sister of Flossie Friedrich; Devoted grandmother of Justin, Brittany, Christine, Holly and Christopher; Adoring great-grandmother of Sarah and Jay. She was a volunteer librarian for over 40 yrs. and had a love for books and learning that lasted her entire life. She also had a book of poems published. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Friday, 10 A.M. precisely at Har Zion Cem. (Sec A), Collingdale, PA. Following interment, all are invited to Klein Life. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Ste 102, Phila., PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020