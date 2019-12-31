|
|
FORTUNA
EDITH M. (nee Froio)
Passed away on December 28, 2019 at age 91. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph; Loving Mother of Edward (Patty), Leonard (Lorraine), and Anita (John) Della Vecchia; Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on FRIDAY Morning from 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. at St. Gabriel's Church, 2917 Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:00 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill NJ.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019