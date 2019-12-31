Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH FORTUNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH M. (Froio) FORTUNA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH M. (Froio) FORTUNA Notice
FORTUNA
EDITH M. (nee Froio)
Passed away on December 28, 2019 at age 91. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph; Loving Mother of Edward (Patty), Leonard (Lorraine), and Anita (John) Della Vecchia; Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on FRIDAY Morning from 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. at St. Gabriel's Church, 2917 Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:00 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill NJ.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -