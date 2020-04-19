|
|
BICKLEY
EDITH STULL MITCHELL
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home in Redding, CT. Beloved wife of the late Ervin Felton Bickley, Jr. who predeceased her in 2013. She is lovingly remembered as devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and dear friend. Born in Ridley Park, PA, on June 16, 1923, Mrs. Bickley was the daughter of John Allen Mitchell and Edith Viola Stull Mitchell. She was 1945 graduate of Smith College and received a Master's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1951. Prior to her marriage, she taught secondary school English at Lower Merion High School and The Haverford School. The Bickleys resided in New Canaan, CT for 42 years as well as on Captiva and Sanibel Islands, FL.
Mrs. Bickley is survived by her daughters, Jean Mitchell Bickley, Ann Burns Bickley and Lynn Scott Bickley, 5 grandsons, 5 great-grandchildren, her sister, Jean Mitchell Gillespie, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sister, Fernanda Miriam Mitchell, died in 1930 and her brother, John Allen Mitchell, Jr. in 2013. In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully appreciate contributions to the Music Committee of the Congregational Church of New Canaan, 23 Park St., New Canaan, CT 06840, www.godsacre.org
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020