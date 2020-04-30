Home

EDITH TARGAN (Zucker) VICTOR

VICTOR
EDITH TARGAN (nee Zucker)
Age 98, of Phila., PA passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Helen and Israel Zucker, sister of the late Pauline Geffen (Jack), Lillian Newman (Phillip) and Jack Zucker (Essie, who survives her). Loving wife of the late Jack Targan and the late Dr. Julius Victor. Beloved mother to Nita Laver (the late Steven Laver) and son Larry Targan (Rabbi Lynnda Targan); Loving grandmother of Mimi Laver (Dr. Andy Freedman), David Laver, Eric Targan (Nasreen Yousefi) and Beth Seltzer (Dr. Charlie Seltzer) Devoted great-grandmother of Talya, Naomi, Noah, Kayla, Sage and Darren and niece Amy Corson.
Graveside funeral is private. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Steven G. Laver Memorial at Central High School/ The Associated Alumni of Central High School (AACHS) for The Steve Laver Memorial Fund: https://central highalumni.com/support/
Please go to Tribute and include The Steve Laver Memorial Fund in the Comments box and Women of Vision of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia
https://jewishphilly.org/wovtributes/ or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020
