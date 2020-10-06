1/1
Edmund jAMES Gaffney M.D.
Resident of Shannondell at Valley Forge, PA and Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully at age 86 on October 2, 2020 at Bryn Mawr hospital with his five children by his side. Ed was born in New Rochelle, NY to Thomas Gaffney and Mary Clarke. He attended Iona Prep and Fordham University where he competed for their swim teams. He then graduated from The University of Cincinnati Medical School and started his residency at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Ed served in Vietnam as a Captain of a MASH unit, then upon his return, opened a thriving medical practice with three offices in Pottstown, Phoenixville and Paoli, PA where he specialized in colon-rectal surgery. Ed was married to the love of his life, Barbara Keeneh Powers ("Kenny") for 56 years. Together they raised five children and sixteen grandchildren. Ed loved to golf, swim and paint, but was most passionate when cheering on his children and grandchildren in all their athletic pursuits. A devout Roman Catholic, Ed and Kenny never missed Sunday mass and heavily relied on their faith. They worked together at everything teaching their children and grandchildren about teamwork and the importance of family. Ed is survived by his wife Kenny and five children: Mrs. Kara Ross (Stephen), Mrs. Keeneh Comizio (Robert), Mr. Edmund J. Gaffney (Sharon), Mrs. Becky Campbell (Peter Dunn) and Mr. Stephen Gaffney (Liz). He is predeceased by his siblings Msgr. Thomas Gaffney, Mrs. Kay Gerard and Kevin Gaffney and his son-in-law Colin A. Campbell. There will be a private Service for immediate family.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 6, 2020.
