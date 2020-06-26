FLANNIGAN

EDMUND G.S., JR.

Passed away on June 12, 2020 at the age of 96 in Vero Beach, Fla. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1923 and graduated from Episcopal Academy in Merion, Pa. in 1942, He attended Amherst College and was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Mr. Flannigan joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 and initially was selected as a flight instructor at the Advanced Single Engine flight school in Eagle Pass, Texas. Later he became a fighter pilot with the famed 35th Fighter group of the Fifth Air Force active in the Southwest Pacific during WWII and later the occupation of Japan. The Group flew the incomparable P51 Mustang fighter plane and produced the highest scoring American Ace of WWII.

After the war, Mr. Flannigan became Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Page Avjet Corp. specializing in the world wide sale of intercontinental business jet aircraft to corporations, individuals, and heads of state. After he retired, he was active in mental health services in Philadelphia and Sarasota, Fla.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila B. Flannigan, two sons, Edmund G.S. Flannigan III of Newnan, Ga. and Richard G. Flannigan of Summerland Key, Fla., two daughters, Barbara L Mc Laughlin of Gloucester, Ma., and Elizabeth C. Stangeland of Hobe Sound, Fla. plus ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Burial will be private at a family plot at St Christophers Episcopal Church in Gladwyne, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made to Volunteers In Action, at Norristown State Hospital, Norristown, Pa. 19401.



