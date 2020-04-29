|
|
FORTE
DR. EDMUND J.
Distinguished educator in the Philadelphia School District for four decades passes away at 88.
Edmund Forte was born in South Philadelphia on May 22, 1931 to John and Anna Forte. After losing his father at a young age, he was raised by his single mother with Italian as his first language. After gradu-ating from South Philadelphia High School for Boys and West Chester State College he earned a master's degree from Temple University and a PhD from Walden University. He began his teaching career at Vare Junior High School. There he met and married his beloved wife Anna of 65 years.
Dr. Forte taught science and mathematics for a brief period before his administrative talents were recognized thus advanc-ing from elementary and high school principals to Regional District Superintendent.
His career was temporarily interrupted as he proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard during the 1950s.
He was recognized for develop-ing several nationally recognized educational programs, including "Checkpoint", "Benchmark" and "Academic Resource Centers". He is most remembered for his calm demeanor, love and dedication to the children of Philadelphia, devotion to family and the respect that he showed to everyone. His gentle spirit and thoughtfulness made him beloved by all those fortunate enough to have been a part of his life.
Upon retirement, his colleagues wrote in tribute: "From the class-room to the principal's office, from central office program management to regional leader-ship, all who have served with him and for him agree that Ed Forte stands for integrity and excellence. As an Administrator, he possesses a rare warmth, caring and empathy for children, colleagues and parents. While his retirement signifies a tremendous loss to the School District, the effects of his leadership will linger in all who have been touched by his kind but highly effective style."
After a forty-year career with the School District of Philadelphia, Dr. Forte's post-retirement life was filled with many achievements. He develop-ed innovative programs for the Black College Satellite Network and PBS Chanel 35 (WYBE), providing needed educational programs for students in under- served areas. Throughout his life, he always said his greatest passion was in the classroom; he loved teaching. He continued to teach young aspiring teachers as an adjunct professor at Drexel University. He also received many awards and recognition as a tireless advocate for the promotion of Italian culture.
He is survived by his wife Anna (nee Lelii), the love of his life. He succumbed to a prolonged illness with his final words to her, "I love you more than ever". Besides his wife, he is survived by his 2 children, Edmund "Ned" (Josephine) and Barbara (Christopher), as well as 3 grandchildren, Michael, Eric (Rachel) and Ava Rose. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lena (Peter) and 3 nephews, Bill (Marianne), John (Tina) and Ronald (Katie). He was pre-deceased by his beloved sister, Rose and brother-in-law, Bill.
Services are private. Plans for a public memorial are pending.
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020