MILLIGAN
EDMUND J., JR. "ED"
Age 90, passed away quietly and peacefully on Tuesday morning May 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Josephine T. (nee McHugh) Milligan who preceded him in death in 2017; loving father of Joanne Bernier (Charles), Edmund III (Elizabeth), Katherine O'Brien (Vincent), David (Kelly), and Daniel (Judith); grandfather of Charles, Brian, Matthew, Edmund, Kimberly, Mary, Jennifer, Meagan, Marissa, Aubrey, Gregory, Sean, and Erica; great grandfather of Isla; Jack, and Jordan; and dear brother of Jerome Milligan, Martin Milligan, Adele Spranger, William Milligan, Robert Milligan, and Jean Koroly. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
He was born in Phila., PA on Dec. 26, 1929, the beloved son of the late Edmund J. Sr. and Catherine P. (née Donalon) Milligan. He grew up in West Philadelphia where he attended St. Francis DeSales Grade School and graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1947. He lived in Darby, PA and worked for the Federal Government in Philadelphia for most of the 1960's, and spent most of his later life in the Washington D.C. metro area and Annapolis and worked as a contract admin-istrator at Cameron Station, in Alexandria and at the Pentagon until retirement in 1988.
Due to the current situation brought about by the pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at an appropriate time to be determined. Please visit
www.collinsfuneralhome.com for updated information.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.