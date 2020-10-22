Edmund Milligan

(age 90) passed away quietly on Tuesday morning 26 May 2020. Ed was the beloved husband of Josephine T. (nee McHugh) Milligan who preceded him in death in 2017; loving father of Joanne Bernier (Charles), Edmund III (Elizabeth), Katherine O'Brien (Vincent), David (Kelly), and Daniel (Judith); grandfather of Charles, Brian, Matthew, Edmund, Kimberly, Mary, Jennifer, Meagan, Marissa, Aubrey, Gregory, Sean and Erica; great-grandfather of Isla, Jack and Jordan; dear brother of Jerome Milligan, Martin Milligan, Adele Spranger, William Milligan, Robert Milligan and Jean Koroly. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 26, 1929, the beloved son of the late Edmund J. Sr and Catherine P. (nee Donalon) Milligan. He grew up in Southwest Philadelphia where he attended St Francis de Sales and graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1947. He also received an Associate Degree from the University of Maryland. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and came back to raise his family in Darby, PA until he moved the family to the Washington, D.C. area where they lived in Fort Washington, MD and worked at Cameron Station and the Pentagon. He and Jo retired and moved to Heritage Harbor in Annapolis. They spent their later years at the Riderwood Adult Living Community in Silver Spring, MD. They made great friends along the way particularly his caregiver Dora Mansaray who made him "feel like a king". Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday 9:00 AM at St Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Masks will be required and social distancing will be followed at the Mass. You can view the Mass on St. Dorothy Church, YouTube.



