1/1
Edmund Milligan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(age 90) passed away quietly on Tuesday morning 26 May 2020. Ed was the beloved husband of Josephine T. (nee McHugh) Milligan who preceded him in death in 2017; loving father of Joanne Bernier (Charles), Edmund III (Elizabeth), Katherine O'Brien (Vincent), David (Kelly), and Daniel (Judith); grandfather of Charles, Brian, Matthew, Edmund, Kimberly, Mary, Jennifer, Meagan, Marissa, Aubrey, Gregory, Sean and Erica; great-grandfather of Isla, Jack and Jordan; dear brother of Jerome Milligan, Martin Milligan, Adele Spranger, William Milligan, Robert Milligan and Jean Koroly. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 26, 1929, the beloved son of the late Edmund J. Sr and Catherine P. (nee Donalon) Milligan. He grew up in Southwest Philadelphia where he attended St Francis de Sales and graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1947. He also received an Associate Degree from the University of Maryland. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and came back to raise his family in Darby, PA until he moved the family to the Washington, D.C. area where they lived in Fort Washington, MD and worked at Cameron Station and the Pentagon. He and Jo retired and moved to Heritage Harbor in Annapolis. They spent their later years at the Riderwood Adult Living Community in Silver Spring, MD. They made great friends along the way particularly his caregiver Dora Mansaray who made him "feel like a king". Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday 9:00 AM at St Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Masks will be required and social distancing will be followed at the Mass. You can view the Mass on St. Dorothy Church, YouTube.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruffenach Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved