EDMUND W. PAWLOWSKI
1937 - 2020
On Nov. 5, 2020, son of the late Mary and Edmund Pawlowski, predeceased by his brother Richard (Sally), loving husband of Regina (Stuhl), devoted father of Jean Marie Radaszkiewicz (Scott), Edmund Jr. (Colleen), Dzadzi of Zachary, Samuel, Jacob and Molly; also survived by his sisters Theresa Stuhl (George) and Bernadette Cirillo (Jim) and many loving nieces and nephews and his special friend Thomas Gursky (Marge). Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday 9:00 - 10:15 A.M. at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to the above mentioned church in his memory. BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Jerome Church
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 8, 2020
There aren’t enough words to express what a wonderful and caring man Sonny was. Always had a smile on his face and was such a gentleman. He is going to be missed by many people who truly considered him a good friend.
Kathy & Doug Drysdale
Family
November 7, 2020
Remembering the happy face and kindness he gave to all.
MARY & Jim WALSH
November 6, 2020
Jean and Family, our deep sympathy and prayers are with you. Sonny was a wonderful person and know he will be missed . May God be with you all and give you peace. Jeannie and Ron Pleis.
Jean Pleis
Friend
