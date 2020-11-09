On Nov. 5, 2020, son of the late Mary and Edmund Pawlowski, predeceased by his brother Richard (Sally), loving husband of Regina (Stuhl), devoted father of Jean Marie Radaszkiewicz (Scott), Edmund Jr. (Colleen), Dzadzi of Zachary, Samuel, Jacob and Molly; also survived by his sisters Theresa Stuhl (George) and Bernadette Cirillo (Jim) and many loving nieces and nephews and his special friend Thomas Gursky (Marge). Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday 9:00 - 10:15 A.M. at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to the above mentioned church in his memory. BURNS FUNERAL HOME



