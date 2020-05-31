WHITE

EDNA F. (nee Holt)

May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Thomas A. White. Devoted mother of Thomas Kevin, Katharine "Kate" White Lange, Edna Cahill (Michael), James "Jamie" (Anita), Eileen Falvey (James), and Leo (Janice). Loving Mom Mom of Ryan, Jake, Caitlin, Colin, Hunter, Tyler, Ally, Tommy C., Tommy W., Connor, Aidan, Colby, Christian, Sophia, and Erin. Dear sister of the late Leo, Thomas, and Catherine Holt; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Edna will also be sadly missed by her loving extended family and friends. A former member of the Torresdale Women's Committee and The Irish Society, Edna was a long time member of Torresdale Frankford Country Club (Union League). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 10:00 to 11:45 A.M., Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila., PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. (Due to the current circumstances, there may be longer than normal wait times for the viewing).BURNS FUNERAL HOME



