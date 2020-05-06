O'KEEFE
EDNA (nee Clark)
Age 92, formerly of Glenolden, PA and North Wildwood, NJ died on April 30, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Bill O'Keefe, Sr; beloved mother of Kevin O'Keefe, Bill (Kathy) O'Keefe Jr, Tom O'Keefe and the late Karen O'Keefe; also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth O'Keefe and Michael Jay Barnett.
Funeral and int private. In Edna's memory, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Phila., PA 19106, @alz.org/pa.O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME
EDNA (nee Clark)
Age 92, formerly of Glenolden, PA and North Wildwood, NJ died on April 30, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Bill O'Keefe, Sr; beloved mother of Kevin O'Keefe, Bill (Kathy) O'Keefe Jr, Tom O'Keefe and the late Karen O'Keefe; also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth O'Keefe and Michael Jay Barnett.
Funeral and int private. In Edna's memory, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Phila., PA 19106, @alz.org/pa.O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.