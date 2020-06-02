KEOUGHEDNA ROSE KLEYBeloved daughter, wife, and mother, Edna Rose Kley Keough was born September 27, 1929 and passed away May 27, 2020. Born to Sofie Wilhemina Kley and Julius Kley, in Darby, Pennsylvania, Edna was the beloved wife of John T. Keough, Jr. For fifty-five years, and beloved mother of Diane Keough Dewey, who survives her with her husband Peter Baenninger. Devoted partner of Steven R. Manley for twelve years until his passing in 2015, Edna was wonderful blessing to her family that includes as survivors Joyce Shuebrook Shefsky her husband Barry Shefsky, their daughters Michelle and her daughter Madison, Jessica, and Erica, Joyce's brothers Karl Shuebrook and Paul Shuebrook with his wife Diana. A sister, Ruth Shuebrook and her husband Samuel, predeceased her. From Arlington, Virginia, a niece, Ginny and Clair Hoffman with their daughter Sarah are fond Surviving relations. Adored cousins Ursel Reudinger, Heiner Held, Hermann Scholl, his wife, Antje and Brigitte Schmidt, together with their children and grandchildren all of the Stuttgart, Germany vicinity survive Edna as well. She will be well remembered and very much missed.