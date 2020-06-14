EDWARD A. JAEGER M.D.
1931 - 2020
JAEGER
EDWARD A., M.D.


loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 88, on Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward was born on July 4, 1931 in Portland, OR to Edward Ferdinand Jaeger and Doris (Abbot) Jaeger. At a young age he moved to Indiana, PA where he was raised. He attended Washington Jefferson College followed by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. After his internship he enlisted in the Navy and attended the U.S. Naval School of Aviation Medicine in Pensacola, FL. Upon completion, Ed was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in Irvine, CA. He was assigned to a combat-ready Marine Fighter Squadron and deployed to Japan and Taiwan. In 1961, Ed married Sandra Bundy and together they had three children. Following active duty, he spent the next 23 years in the Reserves at Willow Grove Naval Air Station and retired as Captain. He secured a residency at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA. For many years at Jefferson's commencement, Ed was the one who administered the Oath of Office to those graduating students who were going into the Navy.
Ed was dedicated to his ophthalmology practice, Riddle Eye Associates, in Media, PA. He loved working with his patients and was committed to helping them to the best of his abilities. He was also on staff as an ophthalmology consultant at Elwyn Institute and Fair Acres. He was a medical staff member at Jefferson Medical College Hospital and Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. At Jefferson, Ed was Director of Undergraduate Education in Ophthalmology for 35 years. There is no question that Ed was born to be an educator. He was dedicated to this office and the medical students who valued his counsel immeasurably. Ed devoted his professional life to the advancement of medical school education and service to Wills and Jefferson. As an educator, he was co-editor with Thomas Duane and later William Tasman on a 10-volume textbook called Duane's Clinical Ophthalmology. He was a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Board of Ophthalmology as Associate Examiner, the American Ophthalmological Society, and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
First and foremost, however, Ed loved his family. He was very involved in his children's activities never missing a swim meet, baseball game, or cross-country race. He toiled in his vegetable garden each summer giving away its surplus to the surrounding neighborhood much to their delight. He enjoyed camping, his summer home in Avalon, NJ, and family gatherings with the grandchildren. On a hot summer day, you would often find Ed swimming lazily across the bay. In the evenings as the sun waned, he would hurriedly gather the family in the nick of time to catch the perfect sunset.
Ed is survived by his loving wife Sandra of 59 years, his children Karen Jaeger Thompson (Tim), Edward A. Jaeger Jr. (Virginia), Nancy Jaeger Kapp (Karl), and seven grandchildren Mary (Victor), Brian, Nathan, Joseph, Matthew, Nicholas, and Laura. Services and internment will be private. Donations may be sent in memory of Edward A. Jaeger M.D. to Jefferson Medical School, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia PA 19107 or Media Presbyterian Church at 30 E. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063.

Condolences may be left at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 13, 2020
Sending many prayers for comfort and peace to all of you at this difficult time. Your dad always welcomed us for visits in Avalon like we were part of the family and his love and devotion to all of you was amazing. May the wonderful memories you have shared as a family lift you up during this time.
Tracey and David Belfiore
Friend
June 13, 2020
Nan,Ed,Karen, Mrs J and all the family, thinking of you and the memories of Dr J, such a kind, generous person I was honored to know.
Kristin Loheyde
Family Friend
June 13, 2020
Dear Sandy & Family, Working with Dr Jaeger for all my years @ REA & @ Fair Acres, I loved to watch his interactions with his patients & the staff. He was so kind & very knowledgeable. He truly was a great teacher & a real gentleman. I learned so much from him. May he rest in peace. My prayers & heartfelt sympathy to you all.
MAUREEN & ED ERICKSON
Friend
June 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked at Riddle Eye Assoc. for 8 years and I remember him as being such a kind man. I will be remembering your family in my prayers.
Debbie Bradley
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Ed was a great man who loved his family, his students and a good martini. It was a pleasure having Sandy and Ed visit us in Newport, RI on their way from ME to Media, PA. My wife Carol, now deceased, and I send our sincerest condolences to Sandy, Ed Jr. and the rest of the remarkable family.
Allan Hodges
Friend
June 13, 2020
I have so many great memories of Dr. Jaeger. He touched so many lives and I feel blessed that I was one of them. To the entire Jaeger family, you all will be in my prayers. Love you!
Marcy Wisbauer
June 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was a wonderful person.
Kathleen Crane
Friend
