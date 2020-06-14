JAEGER





loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 88, on Thursday June 11, 2020. Edward was born on July 4, 1931 in Portland, OR to Edward Ferdinand Jaeger and Doris (Abbot) Jaeger. At a young age he moved to Indiana, PA where he was raised. He attended Washington Jefferson College followed by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. After his internship he enlisted in the Navy and attended the U.S. Naval School of Aviation Medicine in Pensacola, FL. Upon completion, Ed was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in Irvine, CA. He was assigned to a combat-ready Marine Fighter Squadron and deployed to Japan and Taiwan. In 1961, Ed married Sandra Bundy and together they had three children. Following active duty, he spent the next 23 years in the Reserves at Willow Grove Naval Air Station and retired as Captain. He secured a residency at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA. For many years at Jefferson's commencement, Ed was the one who administered the Oath of Office to those graduating students who were going into the Navy.Ed was dedicated to his ophthalmology practice, Riddle Eye Associates, in Media, PA. He loved working with his patients and was committed to helping them to the best of his abilities. He was also on staff as an ophthalmology consultant at Elwyn Institute and Fair Acres. He was a medical staff member at Jefferson Medical College Hospital and Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. At Jefferson, Ed was Director of Undergraduate Education in Ophthalmology for 35 years. There is no question that Ed was born to be an educator. He was dedicated to this office and the medical students who valued his counsel immeasurably. Ed devoted his professional life to the advancement of medical school education and service to Wills and Jefferson. As an educator, he was co-editor with Thomas Duane and later William Tasman on a 10-volume textbook called Duane's Clinical Ophthalmology. He was a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Board of Ophthalmology as Associate Examiner, the American Ophthalmological Society, and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.First and foremost, however, Ed loved his family. He was very involved in his children's activities never missing a swim meet, baseball game, or cross-country race. He toiled in his vegetable garden each summer giving away its surplus to the surrounding neighborhood much to their delight. He enjoyed camping, his summer home in Avalon, NJ, and family gatherings with the grandchildren. On a hot summer day, you would often find Ed swimming lazily across the bay. In the evenings as the sun waned, he would hurriedly gather the family in the nick of time to catch the perfect sunset.Ed is survived by his loving wife Sandra of 59 years, his children Karen Jaeger Thompson (Tim), Edward A. Jaeger Jr. (Virginia), Nancy Jaeger Kapp (Karl), and seven grandchildren Mary (Victor), Brian, Nathan, Joseph, Matthew, Nicholas, and Laura. Services and internment will be private. Donations may be sent in memory of Edward A. Jaeger M.D. to Jefferson Medical School, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia PA 19107 or Media Presbyterian Church at 30 E. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063.

