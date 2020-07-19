1/1
EDWARD A. JOHNSON Jr.
JOHNSON
EDWARD A. JR.


97, of Springfield, PA, a World War II veteran who served as principal of a number of Haverford Twp. elementary schools from 1950 - 1988, died, Tues., July 14, 2020 of natural causes at the Willow Valley Retirement Community, Lancaster, PA.
Born and raised with 3 older sisters in Abington, Ed was an avid athlete. Following the War, he attended West Chester University where he played varsity soccer, as well as varsity and semi-pro Suburban League baseball, while earning a bachelor's degree in physical education. He went on to earn a Masters Degree in Elementary Education.
While he enjoyed all sports, baseball was his passion. Ed shared his enthusiasm for the game, coaching and umpiring many school baseball and softball games. In recognition of his decades of dedicated service to Haverford Twp., teachers and administrators awarded him a Phillies Dream Week experience, a gift of memories he enjoyed throughout his retirement.
Ed is survived by Dorothy Leonard Johnson, his wife of 72 years; his son, Edward L. Johnson; his daughter, Sandra Mast; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Services are private.

Arr. by EDWARD L. COLLINS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, INC., Oxford, PA.
www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
