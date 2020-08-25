1/
Edward A. SAMANNS
96, of Tacony in Philadelphia. Beloved husband of Theresa H (nee Gorman). Son of the late Leona M (Braun) and Henry Samanns, predeceased by 3 sisters (Leona), Anna, Josephine Smith) and 4 brothers (William, Joseph, Alphonse, Robert); Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He served in the United States Navy for 6 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday morning 9:30 to 10:20 A.M. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 7056 Tulip St. in Philadelphia. Interment will be at St. Dominic's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Consolation Church. Service entrusted to WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences: www.meyersfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 25, 2020.
