DOUGHERTY
REV. EDWARD C. , S.J.
79, died on April 28, 2020 in Wynnewood, PA. He was son of the late John H. Dougherty and Evelyn Curtin. He was predeceased by sisters; Elizabeth, Sr. Evelyn, OSF and Eileen O'Brien (Jim) and brothers; John (Mary), Thomas (Mary), Charles and Michael (Rosemary). He is survived by his sister-in-law Anna Keenan Dougherty, his Jesuit brothers in Community and numerous nieces, nephews and their children. Father, a Scripture scholar, taught at St. Joseph's Theological Institute, Merrivale, South Africa, directed retreats and was superior and Parochial Vicar at St. Thomas Manor in Port Tobacco, MD. Most recently he served as Senior Priest at Old St. Joseph's Church in Philadelphia until his retirement and final mission of prayer for the Church and Society of Jesus at Manresa Hall in Philadelphia. Private funeral services. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville, PA. Additional information at www.dinanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.