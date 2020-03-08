Home

Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
EDWARD C. "CHIEF" REMENTER Jr.

EDWARD C. "CHIEF" REMENTER Jr. Notice
REMENTER
EDWARD C. JR. "CHIEF"
Age 71, March 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Plunkett); loving father of Jillian Rementer, Jason (Danielle) Rementer, Jeffrey Temme, Anjanette Temme, Melissa Temme, and Jennifer Temme; also survived by 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; dear brother of Jane Gross and the late Martha Callahan; nephew of aunt Margie; also survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-laws; nieces, nephews and cousins. Chief was a proud member and past president of Summerdale Boys Club. He fought through many illnesses and put up courageous battles for many years. Chief will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

www.petnerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
