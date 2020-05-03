Or Copy this URL to Share

CIRILLO

EDWARD

Passed on May 1, 2020. Lifelong resident of South Philadelphia, a member of St. Nicholas Parish, and WWII Army Vet. He was a retired United States Post Office worker. Devoted uncle of Diane (nee Cirillo) Heebner, Rich DiLullo, Charles Cirillo, the late Bill Shiavo, and the late Henry DiLullo. Brother of the late Nickie, Tony, Jenny Shiavo (nee Cirillo), Philomena "Mamie" DiLullo (nee Cirillo).

Graveside Service Tuesday, 1 P.M., at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.





