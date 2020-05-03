EDWARD CIRILLO
CIRILLO
EDWARD
Passed on May 1, 2020. Lifelong resident of South Philadelphia, a member of St. Nicholas Parish, and WWII Army Vet. He was a retired United States Post Office worker. Devoted uncle of Diane (nee Cirillo) Heebner, Rich DiLullo, Charles Cirillo, the late Bill Shiavo, and the late Henry DiLullo. Brother of the late Nickie, Tony, Jenny Shiavo (nee Cirillo), Philomena "Mamie" DiLullo (nee Cirillo).
Graveside Service Tuesday, 1 P.M., at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
1:00 PM
New St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
