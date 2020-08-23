CARANGI





Age 51, of Maple Shade formerly of Philadelphia passed away on August 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Katie Lynn (Haas) Carangi. Dear son of Rocco R., Sr. and Irene M. (Devine) Carangi. Loving father of Kristen Lynn Carangi, Lauren Turner, Nicholas A. Carangi, Christopher M. Carangi, Stepfather of Chase Rosenberger, brother of Maryanne Cacciavillani (Emidio), Joseph Carangi and the late Rocco R. Carangi, Jr.Edward was a Captain in the Drexel University Police Department. An avid car enthusiast, Ed's unique sense of humor and calm presence will be missed by those who knew him.Friends are invited to Edward's Life Celebration Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9:00A.M. to 12:00 P.M. atFollowed by his Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in Edwards memory may be made to Hero Thrill Show, Inc.