Age 86, of Gloucester Twp., NJ, a PGA professional golfer, passed Aug. 25th. Devoted husband of Eleanor. For the safety of others during COVID-19, there will be no viewing. Family and friends may attend the Funeral Mass, Monday, Aug. 31st at 11 A.M., Our Lady of Hope Parish/ St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. (facial coverings and social distancing will be required). For a full obituary and more info, visit www.earlefuneralhome.com