LOCKHEADEDWARD F.
Age 87 of Villas, NJ formerly of Phila., passed away on July 11th, 2020. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Nancy and is survived by his children Theresa (Thomas) Rola, Nancy (Phillip) Ayres, Edward Lockhead, (Alice Pardalis), James (Susan) Lockhead, Sandra Lockhead and Jude (Lorianne) Lockhead. Also survived by 14 grand children, 20 great grand children and 1 great great grandchild. Visitation Friday July 17th from 9:45 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. in St. Christopher's Church, 13301 Proctor Road, Phila. His Funeral Mass will begin 11 A.M. Full details at PhillyFunerals.com